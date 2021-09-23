Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares by 443.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EURL opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88.

