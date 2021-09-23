Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 120.67 and a beta of 2.07.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ELF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

