Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,862 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

