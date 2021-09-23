Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $190.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.73 and a 12 month high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

