Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

