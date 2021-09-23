Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,817 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of SNN stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,928. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

