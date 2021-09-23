Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $7.20 Million Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. iShares CMBS ETF accounts for 0.5% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1,436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 748,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after buying an additional 203,973 shares during the last quarter.

CMBS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $54.37. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,513. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

