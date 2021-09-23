Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 147,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,798. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

