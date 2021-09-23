Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,069 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,069 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 0.7% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 41,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,300. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.