Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 80,370 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,370 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JMIA traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,341. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 3.62.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

