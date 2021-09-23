Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

EQX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

