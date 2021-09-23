Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 982 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $158.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.79. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

