Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth $128,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000.

BATS:IGV opened at $414.32 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $410.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.61.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

