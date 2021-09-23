Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 208,298 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

