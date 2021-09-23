Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SFIX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $41.01 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

