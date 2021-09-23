Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Markel Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Markel in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $11.91 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $17.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $58.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $20.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $18.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $73.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,217.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,239.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,206.23. Markel has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,492,000 after acquiring an additional 66,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth $45,194,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $43,602,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,178,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Markel by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

