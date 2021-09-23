Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Holdings Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,612,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,762,000 after purchasing an additional 157,661 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $4,858,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 78.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

NYSE:ELS opened at $82.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

