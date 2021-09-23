ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter.

SILJ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.29. 31,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,312. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97.

