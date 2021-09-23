Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.58). Euronav reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 336.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million.

EURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Euronav by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Euronav by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EURN opened at $9.00 on Monday. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

