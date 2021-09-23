EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $7.28

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $7.55. EVgo shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 15,475 shares trading hands.

EVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 42.77 and a quick ratio of 42.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVgo stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 3.13% of EVgo as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

