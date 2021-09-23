EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Up 4.8%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.49. 15,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,956,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVGO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVgo stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 3.13% of EVgo as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

