Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.07). Evolent Health also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $164,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,035. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $26.86.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

