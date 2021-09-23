Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Update

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 535,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $433.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.31.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $242,067.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evolus by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after buying an additional 446,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 704.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 526,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evolus by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 184,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Evolus by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 141,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

