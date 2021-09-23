Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.20

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.20 and traded as high as $104.96. Evotec shares last traded at $104.96, with a volume of 470 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.58. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

