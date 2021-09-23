Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) to Outperform

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.