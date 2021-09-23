Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.