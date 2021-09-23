Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Exelon stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

