Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

FAST traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,505. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

