FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. FB Financial posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,431,000 after purchasing an additional 204,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 176,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.21. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

