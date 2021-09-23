FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Raised by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $229.08 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $228.98 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.37 and a 200-day moving average of $284.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.59). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.29.

FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

