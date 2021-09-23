FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.750-$21.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $19.75-21.00 EPS.

Shares of FDX opened at $229.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx has a 1 year low of $228.98 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.29.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

