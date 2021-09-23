FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $300.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.29.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $228.98 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.59). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.