FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $330.00 at Stephens

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.29.

NYSE FDX opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.93. FedEx has a 1-year low of $228.98 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.59). FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5,779.5% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

