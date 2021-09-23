FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.750-$21.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FedEx also updated its FY22 guidance to $19.75-21.00 EPS.
FDX stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.09. The company had a trading volume of 240,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,163. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx has a 12 month low of $228.98 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.93.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.92.
In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
