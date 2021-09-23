FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.750-$21.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FedEx also updated its FY22 guidance to $19.75-21.00 EPS.

FDX stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.09. The company had a trading volume of 240,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,163. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx has a 12 month low of $228.98 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.92.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

