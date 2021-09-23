Fera Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million (FERA)

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Fera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Fera has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $54,378.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fera has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00072100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00114342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00165740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,740.79 or 0.99848298 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.89 or 0.06969366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.22 or 0.00781596 BTC.

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fera’s official website is www.ferastrategies.com . Fera’s official message board is medium.com/@ferastrategies

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fera using one of the exchanges listed above.

