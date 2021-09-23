Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,319.68

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,319.68 ($30.31) and traded as high as GBX 2,352 ($30.73). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 2,315 ($30.25), with a volume of 99,930 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on FEVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,318.75 ($30.29).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,319.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,412.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

