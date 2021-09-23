Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.40 Per Share

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of FIF stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 94 ($1.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.90. The stock has a market cap of £122.56 million and a PE ratio of -61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. Finsbury Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 50.16 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 97 ($1.27).
Finsbury Food Group Company Profile
