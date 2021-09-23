Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.40 Per Share

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FIF stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 94 ($1.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.90. The stock has a market cap of £122.56 million and a PE ratio of -61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. Finsbury Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 50.16 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 97 ($1.27).

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

