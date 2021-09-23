FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

Analysts at China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 57.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Rowe initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.87.

NYSE FINV opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.01. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FinVolution Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

