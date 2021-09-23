FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23). Approximately 1,578 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.65 ($0.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.73.

In other news, insider Zoe Fox purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £3,990 ($5,212.96).

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

