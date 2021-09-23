First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

FFBC stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.67. 365,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,601. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 93.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.