First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.80 Million

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report $30.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $31.30 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $28.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $121.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $124.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $129.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $29.49 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $290.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.