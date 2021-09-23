First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.80 Million

Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report $30.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $31.30 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $28.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $121.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $124.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $129.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $29.49 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $290.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

