First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.32

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 94033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.30 price target (up previously from C$1.20) on shares of First Mining Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cormark lifted their price target on First Mining Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$241.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.