First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.17 and last traded at $39.95. Approximately 651,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,011,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $944,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $482,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

