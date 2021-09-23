First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Western Financial news, CIO John Emery Sawyer purchased 3,575 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Western Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Western Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

