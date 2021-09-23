Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,758,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $508,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after acquiring an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $108.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.29. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

