Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,487 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fluor by 19.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Fluor by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fluor by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 20,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLR. Barclays cut their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE:FLR opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Fluor’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

