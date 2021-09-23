FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0654 on Top Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $20.70 million and approximately $15,095.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00133615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00045094 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.