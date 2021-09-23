Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.60. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FMX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

