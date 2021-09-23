Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.65

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.65 and last traded at $103.65, with a volume of 6494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.95.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $587.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.566 per share. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

