Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 755,234 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after buying an additional 953,247 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 7.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,365,000 after buying an additional 406,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after buying an additional 2,279,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,132. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -252.53 and a beta of 1.40. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.54.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

